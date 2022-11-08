Our continuing spotlight on the agencies sustained by contributions to the United Giver's Fund of DeKalb County now highlights The Arc of DeKalb County
Founded in 1973, the nonprofit organization strives to provide people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) organized, meaningful habilitative training through residential, community and day program services.
The Arc is the largest national community-based organization advocating for these citizens and serving them and their families.
Under the leadership of Ali Rogers, they work to uphold their vision that every individual and family living with IDD has access to the information, advocacy, and skills they need to support their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetimes.
The Arc of DeKalb County provides supported employment, day habilitation and residential services to individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities who are 21 years of age or older and reside in DeKalb County.
They currently serve more than 45 adults from their facility at 201 Grand Avenue SW in Fort Payne.
The agency maintains its position to advocate for the rights of all people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and promotes dignity, respect, and choice for all individuals served.
The Arc of DeKalb County provides community-based training programs through volunteerism and paid employment in the community.
By helping the individuals that they serve to become active, contributing members of the community, they fulfill their mission of overcoming discrimination, changing expectations, and creating opportunities.
One of the programs that they have recently started is an Ice Cream Truck business. We are called A Little Something Extra 2.0. This is a franchise of the original A Little Something Extra truck.
Their mission with the ice cream truck is to fulfill the dreams of the individuals to have a paycheck and earn their own money while getting to have community interactions.
The Arc is a 501c3 non-profit. They rely on donations from our community and resources from agencies like the UGF to fund their daily operations. Tax-deductible contributions make it possible for them to carry out their mission of providing life-changing supports to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their family.
To volunteer at The Arc, call Rogers at (256) 845-0171.
Funds are raised during a six week period in September and October and distributed to local agencies throughout the year. All of the money raised stays in DeKalb County. To learn more about UGF, visit http://www.ugfdekalb.org/ or call (256) 845-4006.
