DeKalb County Investigations Unit reports busy few weeks in the county. Within just a week, a suspect was charged with two burglaries at the same residence, and one suspect charged with setting fires and ultimately burning down two barns.
On Tuesday, Oct. 12, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary call on County Road 1923 in Crossville. The caller stated she had a video of the suspect’s vehicle and tag number. When the deputy arrived at the suspect’s residence, no one was there but the deputy was able to identify an item in the yard that had been reported stolen. The deputy returned to the residence a short time later, making contact with Johnny Ray Whitehead, 54, of Crossville. Whitehead was charged with Burglary 3rd, Theft of Property 1st and Theft of Property 3rd.
On Monday, Oct. 18, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, along with Geraldine Fire Department, received a call about a fire on County Road 821 in Geraldine. The caller said they had witnessed an unknown female walking around in the area. Deputies made contact with Brittany Paige York, 27, of Rainsville, who admitted to setting a fire inside the first barn to keep warm. After losing control of that fire, York went further down the road to another barn, also starting and losing control of that fire as well. York was charged with Arson 2nd (x2), Failure to Comply and 3 FTA’s. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit and The Alabama Fire Marshall’s Office assisted in this investigation.
“I am so thankful for the DeKalb County deputies and the Investigations Unit for solving these two cases so swiftly and for the Geraldine Fire Department for containing the barn fires and preventing what could have been a much worse scenario,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.