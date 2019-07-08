American Legion celebrates 100th birthday

On Saturday, American Legion Post 89, with family and friends, celebrated the American Legion organization’s 100th Birthday.
The American Legion was founded and chartered in 1919 as a United States war veteran organization that holds commemorative events, gives community service and provides assistance at VA hospitals and clinics.
The American Legion Post 89, in Fort Payne, held their commemorative picnic last weekend at the Rotary Pavilion in downtown to celebrate the organization’s century-long support of veterans and to celebrate Independence Day.
The local chapter displayed its original charter from May of 1923.
The American Legion Post 89 meets on the third Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. to 11a.m. at the Fort Payne Golf Course Banquet Hall, 502 Crystal Lake Road in Fort Payne.
