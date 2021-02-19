In a nine-day period, DeKalb County Narcotics Unit and local law enforcement arrested 27 on drug charges.
On Monday, Feb. 1, DeKalb County Narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on Gault Ave S in Fort Payne. During the stop, marijuana was found. Briana Marie Engeron, 20, of Crossville, and Thomas Wesley Harris, 25, of Crossville, were charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Also, on Monday Feb. 1, DeKalb County Narcotics agents encountered a suspicious male subject in a parking lot on Glenn Blvd SW in Fort Payne. Upon talking to and further investigation, they discovered Robert Harry Farris, 50, of Gayllesville, to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Farris was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance.
On Tuesday, February 2nd, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents followed up on complaints of drug activity at a residence on Plains Ave SW in Fort Payne. During the search, agents found several marijuana plants growing in the residence. William Wesley Precise (35 of Fort Payne) was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On the same day, DeKalb County Narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on Greenhill Blvd NW in Fort Payne. During the stop, approximately 12 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found. Freddie Bradford, 39, of Henagar, was charged with Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Also, on Tuesday, Collinsville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Al Hwy 68 and I-59 in Collinsville. During the stop, synthetic marijuana was found. DeKalb County Narcotics agents were called in to assist. Katelin Dawn Gilliam, 23, of Sylvania, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Danielle Sheree Castro, 37, of Fort Payne, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Craig Jerome Maddox, 20, of Collinsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x2) and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Levi Colton Wigley, 22, of Fort Payne, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd. Joseph Keith Hodge, 25, of Rainsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, DeKalb County Narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on DeSoto Parkway in Fort Payne. Synthetic marijuana was found during the search of the vehicle. James Michael Howard, 24, of Valley Head, Steven Dante Gregory, 38, of Collinsville, and Tiffany Renee Evans, 25, of Fort Payne, were all charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On the same day, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents conducted a traffic stop on Lyons Road in Hammondville. Methamphetamine was found during the stop. Christie Lee Wood, 47, of Pisgah, and Robert King, 41, of Albertville, were charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Also, on Wednesday, DeKalb County Narcotics agents went to a residence on County Road 880 in the High Point community to execute a warrant. While there, agents found David Franklin Neal, 57, of Fort Payne, and Tammy Jones, 48, of Fort Payne, to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Both were charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Friday, Feb. 5, Fyffe Police Department conducted a traffic stop on County Road 523 in Fyffe. Methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia was found during the search of the vehicle. DeKalb County Narcotics Unit was called in to assist. Dakota Brandon Young, 25, of Fyffe, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x3), Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd. Olivia Marie McCrary, 24, of Fyffe, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x3) and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
On Saturday, Feb. 6, Henagar Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Alabama Highway 40 in Henagar. Methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. DeKalb County Narcotics Agents were called in to assist. Gary Don Johnson, 65, of Sylvania, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Monday, Feb. 8, DeKalb County Sheriff deputies conducted a traffic stop of two vehicles on Hwy 35 in Rainsville. Deputies observed the vehicles changing lanes and running off the roadway several times. The driver of one of the vehicles attempted to flee, resulting in getting the vehicle stuck. Ebony Kenyeta Underwood, 36, of Fort Payne, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, DUI, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd. Synthetic marijuana was found in the second vehicle resulting in the arrest of Joshua Dewayne Stone, 39, of Fyffe. Stone was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Rainsville Police Department and DeKalb County Narcotics Unit both assisted with this arrest.
Also, on Monday, Sylvania Police Department responded to a call about a homeowner, on West Street in Sylvania, having three people detained in their yard. Upon arrival, the found Jesse Giddens, 23, of Sylvania, to be in possession of methamphetamine. DeKalb County Narcotics Unit were called in to assist with the arrest. Giddens was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On the same day, James Matthew Waldrop, 33, of Fort Payne, was arrested during a traffic stop on County Road 121 in Rainsville after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. DeKalb County Narcotics Unit made this arrest. Waldrop was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Tuesday, Feb. 9, DeKalb County Narcotics agents were following up on a complaint of drug activity at an apartment on 14th Street NE in Fort Payne. Upon arrival, agents detected the distinct odor of synthetic marijuana coming from inside. Andy Dion McSpadden, 47, of Fort Payne, and Heath Damon McElrath,18, of Fort Payne, were arrested. McSpadden was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. McElrath was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Resisting Arrest.
Also, on Tuesday, DeKalb County Narcotics agents stopped to check on an individual walking along Godfrey Avenue in Fort Payne. While speaking with the individual, they realized he was under the influence of illegal drugs. Zachary Dwain Britt, 35, of Fort Payne, was found to be in possession of synthetic marijuana. Britt was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
“I can not express how proud I am of our guys and girls who work tirelessly getting this kind of poison off of our streets,” Sheriff Nick Welden said. “We are in a fight against drugs every day trying to keep our families safe. When we can all come together and work as one, it is amazing what we can accomplish. The more we work together, the better chance we have at winning this fight.”
