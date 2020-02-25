The Northeast Alabama Community College Department of Music presented Music of the Harlem Renaissance live performance last Thursday.
The concert took place in the NACC Student Center that evening and was attended by community members, students, faculty, friends and family members.
According to ushistory.org, the Harlem Renaissance centered in Harlem, New York and was a period of great African-American cultural celebration during the 1920s.
The NACC Music Department paid tribute to those achievements with performances from three ensembles that included NACC’s Chorus, Encore! and Jazz Band Thursday night.
Music selection for the evening featured Duke Ellington’s “It Don’t Mean a Thing,” “Cotton Club Stomp,” Cab Calloway’s “Minnie the Moocher,” W.C. Handy’s “St. Louis Blues,” among various others.
NACC’s Chorus and Encore! are under the direction of Director Sara Markham and included the following members:
• Garrett Akins
• Hannah Atchley
• Alex Berry
• James Blackburn
• Christopher Bowling
• Nicole Bush
• Ella Cagle
• Michaela Carter
• Jonah Drake
• Vanessa Gallegos
• Isaiah Hrenyk
• Anna Jenkins
• Cole Kirkland
• Cally Mays
• Eli Reynolds
• Isaac Roddy
• Mimi Roland
• Dillon Rowell
• Alexis Schlageter
• Pierson Smith
• Erica Suter
• Nash Swinford
NACC’s Jazz Band is under the directions of Director Stacy Morris and included the following members:
• Magda Francisco, flute
• Katie Dawson, clarinet
• Danny Knox, clarinet
• Andrew Helms, alto sax
• Sierra Goulais, alto sax
• Tyler Jones, tenor sax
• Jonah Drake, tenor sax
• Hunter Bussey, trumpet
• Pepe Hernandez, trumpet
• Annette Wright, trumpet
• McKinley Reece, trombone
• Betty Pittman, trombone
• Jeff Bullock, trombone
• Garrett Akins, guitar
• Cole Kirkland, guitar
• Tucker Cook, acoustic bass
• Aaron Dyer, electric bass guitar
• Brax Harris, drums and piano
• Jase Moore, drums
• Wyatt Hall, drums
• Eric Sanango, drums
• Carlos Gonzalez, percussion
• Macy Leath, percussion
• Liam Butler, percussion
Soloists included NACC Director of Instrumental Ensembles and Music Instructor Stacy Morris, Cally Mays and Eli Reynolds.
Morris said the music department performs in various locations throughout the NACC campus.
Joining the evening performances were Diane Cox and the Two Left Feet dance group, who danced along with the many song selections.
Cox said she is a dance instructor who teaches every Monday at the DeKalb County Senior Center in Fort Payne.
Members of the dance group that attended the concert included Mike and Karen Gorteney, Stanley Sims, Joyce Robinowitz, Margaret and Westley Read.
The following is a list of upcoming concerts at NACC:
Each Life has its Place: A Celebration of Women’s History Month, Wednesday, March 18, at 12 p.m. in the NACC student center.
Turn it up to Eleven: Featuring the NACC Jazz Band and Encore!, Thursday, April 16 at 12:30 p.m. in the music auditorium.
Music Workshop Performance, Friday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the NACC Tom Bevill Lyceum.
