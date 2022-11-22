Alabama 168 bridge near Kilpatrick now open to traffic

A new bridge on Alabama Highway 168 over Short Creek, about three miles east of U.S. 431 in Boaz, has opened, according to a press release from the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Traffic between Boaz and Kilpatrick has been detoured since November 2021 when contractor Bridge Builders of Alabama began work on the $3.5 million project to demolish and replace the existing bridge. Barricades were removed and the segment of highway near Short Creek reopened shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
