Tragedy strikes twice

Dawson Lasseter joined the U.S. Marines, something his family was very proud of.

 Special to The Times-Journal

Crossville Schools were closed on Tuesday as students grieved the loss of a current senior and a recent graduate who both passed away from separate car accidents, according to reports.

“Please pray for Crossville High School and our students,” said a Facebook post by Crossville Schools.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.