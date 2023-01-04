Tragedy strikes twice

Crossville Schools were closed on Tuesday as students grieved the loss of a current senior and a recent graduate who both passed away from separate car accidents, according to reports.
“Please pray for Crossville High School and our students,” said a Facebook post by Crossville Schools.
Crossville Schools were closed Tuesday and no school administrator was available to comment about the students. However, the school did postpone basketball games scheduled for Tuesday night against Valley Head High School to allow students the opportunity to grieve. The games will be rescheduled at a later date.
For the second time in less than a year the Lasseter family will lay a son to rest as the result of a traffic accident.
Late Sunday night, Dawson Lasseter, 18, of Geraldine, died in single-vehicle accident near downtown Albertville.
Albertville Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee said Lesseter was driving a Toyota Sequoia at about 2:05 a.m. southbound on South Hambrick Street. Lasseter was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, hit a curb, hit a utility pole and flipped the vehicle. He was partially ejected, and the vehicle came to rest on top of him, Cartee said.
Lasseter was not wearing a seatbelt.
Three other unnamed passengers in the vehicle sustained minor injuries and were all taken to Marshall Medical Center South where they were treated and released.
“They had all been drinking,” Cartee said. “Alcohol combined with speeding led to an unfortunate outcome.”
Harley Lasseter, Dawson’s younger brother, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in April 2022. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the two-vehicle crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. April 2 on Alabama 75 near the 68-mile marker, about three miles south of Geraldine.
Harley, 14, was killed when the 2003 Honda CH-80 motorcycle he was driving was hit from behind by a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Tyler Blaise Wilbanks, 23, of Sylvania.
Wilbanks was later arrested and charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident following an extensive investigation. He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail where he remains.
Dawson Lasseter is being remembered by friends and family as a U.S. Marine currently stationed in California as a combat engineer operator.
Youth Pastor Michael Marsh said Lasseter’s death is a “great loss.”
“Dawson was a phenomenal kid, was a great leader, and a lot of people looked up to Dawson,” Marsh said. “He was a kid that really thought of other people.”
Community leaders, including Marsh and Cartee, are asking area residents to lift the Lasseter family up in prayer.
“Please pray for this family,” Cartee said. “They are suffering. Add them to your prayer list. Our hearts go out to them.”
In a separate incident, the 17-year-old Crossville High School senior died in a New Year’s Day wreck involving two vehicles.
Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said his office was summoned to Pack Road and Alabama 168 at about 10 p.m. Sunday. A wreck there claimed the life of a 17-year-old. Due to the child’s age, no identity will be released by the Coroner’s Office. Alabama State Troopers are investigating the accident and have also declined to release the minor’s identity. The child was publicly identified on social media as Delfino Reza.
The Boaz Police Department, Boaz Fire Department, Beulah and Alder Springs volunteer fire departments, Marshall Medical Systems ambulances, and sheriff’s offices from Marshall and DeKalb counties assisted at the scene.
