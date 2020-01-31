Northeast Alabama Community College is excited to announce the digitization of its yearbooks. NACC published a college yearbook annually from 1966-2016, with the exception of a few years in late 1970s and early 1980s.
Dr. Julia Everett, head librarian, notes that “Yearbooks are one of the most popular items in an academic archive collection. Digitizing the yearbooks expands access for those alumni who are not able to drive to campus and promotes a sense of college history and pride. Mr. Blake Wilhelm, NACC’s archivist, did a great job on this project. A lot of tedious work goes into a project like this, but it is well worth it once it is done!”
The yearbooks may be accessed through the NACC website at https://www.nacc.edu/community/library/library-archives
For more information, contact Blake Wilhelm at wilhelmb@nacc.edu or call him at 256-228-6001 or 256-638-4418, extension 2288.
For more information about Northeast Alabama Community College, visit the college’s web page at www.nacc.edu or download our free App in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Follow NACC on Facebook. Instagram, and Twitter.
