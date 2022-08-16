Fort Payne welcomes a new assistant band director

Jacob McGraw has joined the Fort Payne High School faculty as assistant band director. His specialty is percussion instruments.

 Contributed Photo

The band program at Fort Payne High School has welcomed a brand new staff member. Jacob McGraw, the new assistant band director, looks to make an impact on the students’ current lives and futures. 

McGraw specializes in percussion, which allows for the students coming up through Alana Garrett’s middle school program and graduating from Ian Pask’s high school program to have what he described as “differentiated instruction to the respective groups that have resulted from our years of higher playing experiences and education”.

