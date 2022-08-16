Fort Payne welcomes a new assistant band director

The band program at Fort Payne High School has welcomed a brand new staff member. Jacob McGraw, the new assistant band director, looks to make an impact on the students’ current lives and futures.
McGraw specializes in percussion, which allows for the students coming up through Alana Garrett’s middle school program and graduating from Ian Pask’s high school program to have what he described as “differentiated instruction to the respective groups that have resulted from our years of higher playing experiences and education”.
McGraw has the experience to fill this role with years of experience performing with several ensembles at Jacksonville State University, including jazz combos, steel band, wind ensemble, chamber winds, percussion ensemble, and the highly acclaimed Marching Southerners.
McGraw’s specialty forms a perfect bond as Garrett specializes in woodwinds at FPMS and Pask specializes in brass at FPHS. With these three distinct specialties, McGraw said the band program as a whole aims to “give opportunities to the students to further their music education, pay for college with music scholarships, or have character traits that will propel them forward in their individual lives.”
Regarding his new position, McGraw said, “Being an assistant director allows me to work with the band as a whole unit as well as individual sections simultaneously.”
He has comfortably settled into his new role despite being relatively new to the area. A graduate of Alexander High School in Douglasville, Ga, he then followed up at JSU.
Although not originally from Fort Payne, McGraw has taken to the community like a moth to a flame.
“I am thankful and energetic about my opportunity here in the Fort Payne community. The town I grew up in resembled Fort Payne.
“I am very excited to put down roots in a town that has a close-knit, supportive community. Being in an area that has a strong sense of pride also translates to qualities I try to instill as a director and teacher.”
Pride is something that the FPHS band doesn’t lack, aided by the excellent work of the lead band director Ian Pask.
Pask has led the band program at the high school since 2017 when he was promoted from the middle school band director position. Now McGraw gets to work with someone he has a lot of respect for.
“Mr. Pask and I met years ago through a mutual friend and immediately made a connection. Through the years of working together, we’ve developed a healthy relationship of complementary teaching styles and an effective method of handling tasks. I’ve worked with multiple directors in many different roles and to say I was excited to be able to work with Mr. Pask is an understatement.”
McGraw said he intends to give everything he has to the program.
“I had previously been on the band’s staff as a part-time technician and this new position allows me to fully dedicate my time, talents, and resources to growing a program that has already becomes a part of my life,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.