Four Chaplains memorial service to be held in Fort Payne

The American Legion Post 89 of Fort Payne is preparing to commemorate the Four Chaplains service on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 2 p.m.
Post 89 Commander Donald Donaghy said the City of Fort Payne is hosting the 2022 event at the Fort Payne Auditorium located at 100 Alabama Ave. N.W.
Although the memorial service has been celebrated by the American Legion Post 89 for more than five years, Donaghy said this will be the first time it's been held at the City Auditorium per Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine.
The event is to commemorate the "selfless sacrifice" of four immortalized chaplains 79 years ago.
In the early morning hours of Feb. 3, 1943, the U.S.A.T. Dorchester, carrying 902 servicemen, merchant seaman and civilian workers, was sunk in the cold Atlantic.
Per the fourchaplains.org, according to accounts from passengers aboard, four Army chaplains brought hope, courage and faith in despair. Those chaplains were Lt. George L. Fox (Methodist), Lt. John P. Washington (Roman Catholic), Lt. Alexander D. Goode (Jewish) and Lt. Clark V. Poling (Dutch Reformed). These heroes are known as the Four Chaplains. Of the 902 men aboard the U.S.A.T. Dorchester, 672 died and 230 survived.
"A large number of American Legion Posts celebrate the Four Chaplains but also other military organizations," said Donaghy. "It's a day of remembrance for those that were lost."
In addition to various musical performances and presentations, the 2022 program will feature several American Legion officials and state leaders.
Donaghy said the evening's guest speaker is V.F.W. Post 3128 Commander Eric Dudash.
"We encourage people to come," he said. "We are going to have a large amount of visitors."
Adjustant Mark Abrams will present the story of the Four Chaplains, along with individual tributes conducted by members of the American Legion Post 89.
"Hopefully, we are also going to have another honored guest who is a relative of a soldier who died when the Dorchester sank," said Donaghy.
He said the historical program will have at least two table displays.
"One of them will be of the Four Chaplains that will include period-related memorabilia," Donaghy said.
For additional information, contact Commander Donald Donaghy at 256-717-3350 or via email at ctr2dbd@aol.com.
