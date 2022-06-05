Citizen input about a potential medical cannabis plant in the industrial park is sought by the City of Henagar as it hosts a community meeting on Tuesday, June 7 at 5 p.m. at the Henagar Community Center.
According to an announcement from the City of Henagar about the meeting, an unidentified company in the medical cannabis industry is considering bringing a facility to the city that would potentially employ 200 people. The announcement states that representatives from the company will attend and share details about their plans. City officials said the guests will answer questions from Henagar residents.
Before states started nullifying federal laws prohibiting recreational or medical use of certain psychoactive drugs in 1996, the United States had spent a cumulative $1 trillion on a global “war” since 1971 to disrupt and discourage production, distribution and consumption of drugs including cannabis.
Many stores have begun selling Cannabidiol (CBD) products, which have no psychotropic effect and should not be confused with Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, which produces the feeling of intoxication experienced by smoking forms of the drug such as sativa or indica.
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) was established during the 2021 legislative session as the bill was signed into law in May 2021. Beginning September 1, 2022, a person may apply to the commission for a license for an integrated facility or for a license as a cultivator processor, secure transporter, state testing laboratory or dispensary.
Two extracts of cannabis – dronabinol and nabilone – are approved by the FDA as medications in pill form. According to the AMCC website, medical cannabis products are approved for use in Alabama as tablets, capsules, tinctures, gels and creams for topical use, suppositories, transdermal patches, nebulizers and liquids or oils for user in an inhaler. Cannabis remains illegal as a raw plant material and as products that can be smoked or vaped or in food products such as cookies or candies.
The campaign in favor of medical cannabis in Alabama focused on the increased use of constituent cannabinoids to treat nausea and vomiting during chemotherapy, treat chronic pain and muscle spasms and increasing appetite in people with HIV/AIDS. Patients 19 or older with a qualifying condition could receive a medical cannabis card to buy the products. Parents and others could register as caregivers to obtain the products for minors.
From an economic perspective, sales are limited by the fact that health insurers are not required to cover the cost of medical cannabis. According to the AMCC website, currently no physicians are approved to certify patients and the state does not have any dispensaries at this time.
The Alabama Cannabis Industry Association (ACIA), a 501(c)6 profession association formed in 2019 as an affiliate of the National Cannabis Industry Association, predicted in May 2021 that the first patient would be able to purchase medical cannabis in about 18 months, during which time growers in the state would need to grow the plant, establish dispensaries and physicians would need to attend classes and get licenses particularly for medical cannabis – all of it monitored by the commission that had not been set up yet.
That commission now includes Alabama Attorney General’s Office Chief Counsel Katherine Robertson and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Special Agent Dion Robinson, as well as farmers, an oncologist, a landscaper, the head of UAB’s neurology department, a banker, a pediatrician a healthcare lawyer, a biochemist, and a circuit judge.
It remains illegal to distribute, possess, manufacture, or use medical cannabis or a medical cannabis product that has been diverted from a registered qualified patient, a registered caregiver, or a licensed cultivator, processor, secure transporter, dispensary, or a state testing laboratory. They have looked at operating CBD facilities and surrounding states to review their processing and cultivation practices and laws.
Cannabis has been used as a mind-altering drug for about 12,000 years. British researchers determined in 2007 that cannabis has a lower risk factor for dependence compared to both nicotine and alcohol.
For more information, call (256) 657-6282.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.