September 17, 2021 marks the 234th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America. Hannah White Arnett Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution received proclamations from Mayor Rob Hammond, Mentone, Mayor Mike Key, Valley Head and Gov. Kay Ivey to officially recognize and celebrate the Constitution.
Mayors, DAR recognize Constitution Week
