On April 27, Rotarian Mike Shirey hosted Ms. Angie Sparks, Regional Vice President of Development at Liberty Learning Foundation. Ms. Sparks explained how her organization provides civic education programs and live experiences that improve students understanding of their community and country. Working entirely through donations, Liberty Learning Foundation provides groundbreaking resources, trains teachers, mobilizes volunteers and orchestrates emotionally charged events to teach, inspire and empower our next great Americans. An entirely non-profit organization, Liberty Learning focuses on active civics and character building programs in grades K-12 across the entire State of Alabama. Their immersive events empower schools, parents, local leaders and businesses to become good stewards of their community and country.
The Fort Payne Rotary Club welcomes the opportunity to work with the Foundation, building a partnership which will emphasize key components of the Liberty Learning event based curriculum in Rotary’s DeKalb County Entrepreneurial Center, currently in development.
If you would like to help, you can! Your donation ensures our next generation learns crucial lessons in civics, character, financial literacy, careers and our Great American Story. You may donate online or support the mission through more traditional methods here > https://libertylearning.org/how-to-help/
