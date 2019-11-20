Monday, the Rainsville City Council approved an ordinance regarding the three-phase building inspections.
The council voted to approve ordinance 11/18/19 on “the three-phrase inspections for all new homes and businesses built in the city requiring a permit.”
The vote was unanimous.
Councilman Marshall Stiefel explained the council had gone back and forth about how they would proceed with the matter.
He said, “It’s a consensus that we are going to do it. The big difference was whether we were going to hire somebody or contract it out to a specific person.”
According to Stiefel, the council had come to an agreement, which says if you have a contractor that you are using, you can bring their building inspection license to city hall, or if you’re a building inspector and you have inspected a house in the city, you can bring it to city hall to be checked off.
Mayor Roger Lingerfelt said there is state code of inspections, whether it’s VA, FHA, or just regular housing inspection through which the inspectors will have to be licensed.
“After they do the inspections, then we will be able to provide them with a certificate of authenticity,” Lingerfelt said.
Stiefel said from his understanding from the people in the building community, the three-phase inspection is something that’s needed.
During the work session, Lingerfelt said the matter is something that the council will probably be talking about in the next few weeks.
Three of five council members were present – Brandon Freeman and Derek Rosson were absent from Monday’s meeting.
The council also heard updates from the following departments:
• Police Chief Kevin Smith said the police department is still raising money for their Shop With a Cop event and are currently taken applications for individuals wishing to apply through Dec. 5. He said so far, they have raised enough to sponsor 60 kids, but their goal is to sponsor 100 children.
• Parks and recreation director Sammy Smith said they have started setting up various LED Christmas lights for the upcoming holiday but will not be turned on until later in the season.
• Rainsville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sandy Goff said Rainsville’s 60th Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. She also announced the state of the state addresses had been set for Dec. 4 at 7:30 a.m. at NACC. The event is in conjunction with Mountain Lake, Fort Payne, and Rainsville chambers who all host this event every year.
The council also:
• accepted the minutes from the previous meeting on Nov. 4, 2019
• accepted the bid from Boozer Construction for $5000.00 to repair the Rainsville City Park sidewalks
• approved to bid out the disassembling and removal of the old stage in the Rainsville City Park and for bids to be taken on Dec. 2
• approved the order of 100 garbage cans from Toter Inc.
• approved to pay monthly bills
• postponed discussion of a bucket truck until the next meeting
The next council meeting is scheduled for Dec 2 with a workshop at 4:15 p.m. and regular session at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.