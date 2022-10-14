The DeKalb County Commission met this week to discuss several matters. One of the most pressing was in regard to the road department and its superintendent, Tom Broyles.
Broyles spoke candidly about several problems that came up recently that put halt to a lot of work that his department is trying to finish.
The cost of three-quarter inch crushed rock jumped six dollars at the beginning of October, marking a 33% increase from the previous price.
This means that several of the reclaim projects the road department had in progress have stalled.
At the previous price, the cost for the reclaim was around $30,000 per mile. After the price spike, that number jumped to $45,000-$49,000 per mile. After any other processes that need to be done, the final price per mile reaches over $100,000.
Finances also emerged as an issue as Engineer Ben Luthor reported a bridge on County Road 386 was completed and awaiting deck construction. While the department had some other ideas, they eventually settled on a concrete deck for the bridge. However, after sending out several proposals, they only received one response, from Lambert Inc.
The proposal came with an estimated cost of $45,900, which was two to three times higher than the amount of the original proposal.
Luthor advised the committee to reject this proposal and grant him authority to accept any reasonable future proposals, so they could begin work before the next commission meeting in November. His advice was followed as the commission rejected the proposal and granted Luthor the requested authority.
He commented that while it was not preferable, the engineering department could finish the project in-house if no reasonable offers are received.
The meeting also featured a proclamation from Janice Smith on behalf of DeKalb Homemakers. She thanked the commission for the chance to speak and mentioned how her organization has donated over $13,000 in the last two years to the community in various efforts.
In other business, the DeKalb Marines Toys for Tots campaign also issued a statement thanking and recognizing commissioners for their help in 2019 with the effort to supply children with toys for Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.