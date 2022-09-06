Lusk United Methodist Church in Dawson and Liberty Baptist Church in Crossville held the "sock drive" to provide new socks to give to the Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Foundation to assist recently affected flood victims in eastern Kentucky and western parts of West Virginia communities.
Thanks to the outpouring generosity of many local individuals, churches and local businesses, the “Sock Drive” generated 6,800 pairs of socks to send to victims in Kentucky.
Additionally, Liberty Baptist Church members were also able to donate cleaning supplies and paper goods that were also urgently needed, according to Pastor John Mayes.
The “Sock Drive” ended August 21 and the churches were able to fill up an enclosed trailer full of donations that evening. Pastor Mayes and his wife, Karin Mayes, volunteered to drive the next morning directly to Appalachian Regional Healthcare's warehouse in Lexington, K.Y. to get the donated items delivered as quickly as possible.
Upon delivering the donations to the ARH Warehouse, Karin Mayes said, “Mrs. Margie and all the volunteers were so sweet and so thankful!"
Pastor Mark Bissonnette of Lusk UMC said, “Though our church may be small (at 11 members), the recent 'Sock Drive' shows once again that when God is in control, mighty things can be accomplished in His name!”
Both Pastors thanked their members, individuals in the community as well as the following businesses and churches for their donations and efforts to make the “Sock Drive” a success and blessing: Bur-Tex Hosiery (located in Fyffe), zkano socks (located in Fort Payne), Union United Methodist Church, Millers United Methodist Church, Bethlehem Baptist Church, former Fyffe Mayor Katy Woodall and Sand Mountain Muffler.
