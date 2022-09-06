Lusk United Methodist Church in Dawson and Liberty Baptist Church in Crossville held the "sock drive" to provide new socks to give to the Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Foundation to assist recently affected flood victims in eastern Kentucky and western parts of West Virginia communities.

Thanks to the outpouring generosity of many local individuals, churches and local businesses, the “Sock Drive” generated 6,800 pairs of socks to send to victims in Kentucky.

