Rainsville man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

A Rainsville man has been arrested on multiple charges relating to child pornography.
On Thursday, April 22, 2021 detectives with the Rainsville Police Department received a tip from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency of possible child pornography possession at a residence on Lingerfelt Road in Rainsville. Dissemination of photos and other materials had been tracked back to the residence from as far off as California. Search warrants were applied for and issued.
Several agencies from the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office Major Crimes Task Force served the warrant at approximately 4 p.m. on April 22, 2021, including Rainsville Police Department, Fort Payne Police Department, District Attorney’s Office Investigators and Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Valen Ashe Edwards, 23, of Rainsville, was arrested for Possession of Child Pornography and Dissemination and Display of Child Pornography.
The incident is still under investigation and more charges are pending and will likely be added.
Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson stated, ” I am so proud to be a part of an awesome team like the Major Crimes Task Force and I am sickened by the acts committed leading to this arrest. Unfortunately, this is a problem in today’s society, but we have guys dedicated to putting a stop to it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.