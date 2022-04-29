Six-month burn ban in DeKalb takes effect on Sunday

Summer burning restrictions take effect on Sunday as part of an effort to protect air quality in areas of the state that have had a history of air pollution problems.
The restrictions on vegetative or land-clearing burning are issued by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and extend through the end of October.
The stated purpose is to combat the formation of ground-level ozone and the generation of fine particulate matter during warm weather months.
Non-vegetative materials, such as oils, plastics, vinyl, paper, garbage, trash and treated and painted wood, cannot be burned anywhere in the state at any time.
Unless prohibited for drought and safety reasons, ADEM’s website states that the burn ban does not prohibit the use of outdoor fireplaces and camp fires.
State regulations prevent the issuing of burn permits for miscellaneous burns during the six-month period.
The same state rules apply for Baldwin, Jefferson, Madison, Mobile, Montgomery, Morgan, Russell, Shelby and Talladega counties.
“Prohibiting the open burning of wood, tree trimmings, brush and debris generated by land clearing and construction or demolition activities is an effective way to reduce the formation of ground-level ozone, which is formed when volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides react in the presence of heat and sunlight,” said Ron Gore, chief of ADEM’s Air Division.
Though beneficial in the upper atmosphere, ozone is a respiratory irritant when found at ground level.
Residents are advised to dispose of vegetation removed during land clearing and maintenance to a permitted landfill or allow the vegetation to decompose naturally, either left on the property from which it is generated or taken to a location off-site.
The burn ban is one of many efforts the ADEM uses to maintain air quality in Alabama. The environmental programs administered by ADEM under the federal Clean Air Act support the over- arching goal of ensuring that all Alabama citizens have clean air to breath.
Gore also pointed out that the 10-county burn ban enacted by ADEM is separate from the no-burn orders that are declared by the Alabama Forestry Commission to reduce the dangers of wildfires during dry periods. Such alerts are typically prompted by an abnormal number of wildfires or issues of severe smoke causing air quality degradation.
Similar burn restrictions can be enacted during drought emergencies declared by the governor or during red flag warnings issued by the National Weather Service when weather conditions indicate a high fire potential due to low humidity combined with strong winds.
For more information, contact the Alabama Department of Environmental Management Air division at 334-271-7879 or visit www.adem.alabama.gov.or www.forestry.alabama.gov.
