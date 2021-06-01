The University of Alabama awarded some 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2.
With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The University of Alabama is a place where legends are made. UA offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs. The campus gives students the opportunity to interact with faculty performing cutting-edge research.
Visit Spring Commencement 2021 for additional details on this year's graduates.
• Richard Barkley of Valley Head (35989). Barkley has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.
• Kaitlyn Beach of Rainsville (35986). Beach has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Zachary Eakes of Crossville (35962). Eakes has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Samantha Larson of Mentone (35984). Larson has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state's largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.
