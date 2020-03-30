Thirteen ounces of meth seized after two search warrants

DeKalb County narcotics agents, interdiction agents, and deputies seized a large amount of methamphetamine on March 18 as part of an operation in the Fort Payne and Rainsville areas.
Agents with the DeKalb County Narcotics and Criminal Interdiction Unit, as well as Henagar Police Department, ALEA Region F Narcotics and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted two search warrants in the Fort Payne and Rainsville areas.
During the execution of the search warrants, they found more than 13 ounces of methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia. Marijuana was also found during the operation.
Also found was an undisclosed amount of US currency. Agents seized all evidence related to the crime.
The investigation is still ongoing and arrests are pending from the narcotics seized.
“This is part of a larger operation to dismantle a network of narcotics dealers in our area,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “Regardless of the current outbreak, we must continue this fight and not let people dealing in dangerous drugs have a foothold in our county.
“Just because we are taking special precautions at this time does not mean we will stop doing our jobs. Dealers in our county will never have to stop looking over their shoulders. God bless.”
