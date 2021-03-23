The DeKalb County Soil & Water Conservation District held their annual land- judging contest on March 10, 2021 on John Everhart’s farm in Fort Payne.
The land judging contest was held in conjunction with the Forestry Judging contest. FFA land judging teams from Plainview, Valley Head, Sylvania, and Crossville participated in the event.
The teams judged the soil for different characteristics and for various conservation practices needed for pastureland, cropland, forestland and homesite.
Plainview FFA came in first with Valley Head second and Sylvania third. Rachel Wells with Plainview FFA was the Individual High Score winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.