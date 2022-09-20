The Valley Head Cemetery was built in 1888, making it one of the older graveyards of Dekalb County. A place reaching back over 100 years, rich with local history. Unfortunately, with age comes wear and tear as the elements wear down on the burial ground. This is why there is a race taking place this Saturday to raise funds to upkeep the grounds.
The Valley Head Cemetery “Running In Memory Of” Race is an event meant to raise donations for maintenance on this historical site. This year, there will be a 5k and a 10k race, with age and gender divisions. The overall male and female winners will be awarded a cash prize, with other awards available, including a miniature refrigerator. There will also be a “Fun Run” so that children can also enjoy the festivities.
The fundraiser portion of the event comes with donations from runners. These allow family members to purchase sponsorships for their loved ones who are buried in the cemetery and will be printed on shirts for the runners to wear.
The money raised by the event will be focused on maintaining the area, with the majority going to landscaping and mowing. However, if enough is raised, certain areas of the graveyard can be maintained. This has occurred in past races where they raised enough money to repair the pavilion, giving it a new roof and flooring to repair past damages.
The race itself started back in 2016. At that time, it was simply a race around the cemetery. However, since then, they have expanded to a full 5k race, and due to public demand, they have decided to add on a 10k race this year, one of the few 10k races in Dekalb County.
Because of the increased distance and participants, the race has gone from simply around the cemetery to a race that wraps around Town Square, going up Battelle Road, and then wraps back around to Town Square. As mentioned above, there are age and gender divisions for the races and kids won’t be left out with their “Fun Run,” a one-mile run for children.
Some of the prizes for these races will include a mini-fridge and cash prizes for the overall male and female winners, as mentioned above. On top of those prizes, there will also be first, second, and third place medals for all the different divisions. And for those uninterested in the prizes and who just want to join to support the cause, walking the track will also be allowed.
The Valley Head Cemetery “Running in Memory Of” Race will be taking place in Valley Head on Saturday, September 24, at 8 AM.
