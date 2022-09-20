The Valley Head Cemetery was built in 1888, making it one of the older graveyards of Dekalb County. A place reaching back over 100 years, rich with local history. Unfortunately, with age comes wear and tear as the elements wear down on the burial ground. This is why there is a race taking place this Saturday to raise funds to upkeep the grounds.

The Valley Head Cemetery “Running In Memory Of” Race is an event meant to raise donations for maintenance on this historical site. This year, there will be a 5k and a 10k race, with age and gender divisions. The overall male and female winners will be awarded a cash prize, with other awards available, including a miniature refrigerator. There will also be a “Fun Run” so that children can also enjoy the festivities. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.