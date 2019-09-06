UGF campaign kicks off

With only a few months left in the year, the United Givers Fund of DeKalb County has been working toward reaching their 2019 campaign goal of $225,000.
For more than 60 years, the UGF organization has helped raised money for various non-profit agencies in DeKalb County.
UGF Executive Director Chris Phillips said the UGF kickoff event will be Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Fort Payne Church of God located at 2521 Glenn Blvd SW, Fort Payne.
“Tickets are $5, that includes dinner and drink,” she said.
Phillips said dinner for the event will be provided by Sally’s Smokin Butt BBQ and dessert is being sponsor by Lookout Mountain Homemakers.
According to Phillips, UGF was able to meet the goal of $225,000 last year.
“We here at UGF spend our time and efforts campaigning and raising funds for our member agencies so that these agencies can spend their time offering the services they provide to the folks of DeKalb County,” said Brian Baine, board treasure and campaign co-chair.
These agencies include the ARC of DeKalb County, girl scouts and boy scouts groups, Fort Payne DeKalb County Child Development Center, CASA, Salvation Army and others.
The UGF is an organization that provides “help and hope” while improving the lives of DeKalb County citizens in need.
Phillips said she and her family moved to DeKalb County two years ago and knew almost no one.
“Since then, everyone has been so welcoming and truly made us feel like this is where we belong,” she said. “It’s easy to be passionate about helping a community like that.”
Each year the UGF members campaign for funds determined to meet their goal for the year.
“All of us have the opportunity to help fund these agencies so that they may continue to provide these vital programs and services to our communities,” said UGF members.
The following is a full list of member agencies UGF’s funds raised benefits:
• The Arc of DeKalb County – helps adults with developmental disabilities throughout the county to become productive and interdependent members of society.
• Liberty Learning Foundations – is educating, inspiring, and empowering the next generation of Americans on the importance of patriotism, civics and being a super citizenship.
• Kelley’s Rainbow (Domestic Violence Assistance) – provides services to victims of domestic violence. Their purpose is to give the needed support and services to reclaim and rebuild their lives without violence.
• Salvation Army – provides emergency aid in the form of clothing, food, medicine, utility assistance, shelter and transportation.
• CASA – Helping Hands – provides disabled individuals with transportation vouchers for gas to get to doctor’s appointments and helps with the cost of durable medical equipment such as diabetes meter and blood pressure cuffs.
• CASA – provides clothing, food, transportation to doctor appointments, and telephone assurance to help the aging and homebound stay independent longer.
• Fort Payne DeKalb County Child Development Center – provides quality child care services at a more affordable price for working parents; children 12 months to 10 years old Monday through Friday.
• Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama – builds courage, confidence and character in girls of all ages for a better tomorrow.
• Boys Scouts of America-Greater AL Council – instills values in young people and prepares them to make ethical choices over their lifetime.
• The United Service Organization – supports our troops and their families worldwide by providing vital deployment, family support, education, entertainment and travel assistance programs.
For more information about the UGF member agencies, making donations or volunteering call 256-845-4006, or find them on Facebook at United Givers Fund of DeKalb County.
