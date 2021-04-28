DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett last Thursday provided insight on the second round of Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits set to be distributed this year.
The Alabama Department of Human Resources received federal approval to distribute a second round of P-EBT benefits to eligible families following the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services approval of the plan on April 13, 2021.
The P-EBT program allows children to receive benefits equal to the National School Lunch Program reimbursement rate for eligible children. According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources, benefits for children attending schools will be calculated for August 2020f through May 2021.
P-EBT benefits are scheduled to start rolling out in late spring or early summer to qualifying households with children in grades k-12, including pre-K students in public and some private schools and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients with children under 6 years old.
Barnett said although the P-EBT benefits will be redistributed again this year he wants to ensure people understand the funds allocated per student are based on the number of missed meals during the school year.
“Students in DeKalb County will not get a large amount of money on those cards because the allocations that students received are based on the number of missed feeding opportunities,” he said.
Barnett said students who attended schools on a hybrid schedule or who did not attend on-campus learning would receive funds for those missed days.
“Locally, we have attended school almost every day,” he said. “We had about 10 days or so where we did not attend so those days that were missed, students who are eligible will receive funds for those days.”
In DeKalb County, Fort Payne City Schools and Jackson County where students had school and the opportunity to attend school, eat breakfast and lunch, Barnett said funds received will not be as much as other areas where students didn’t attend.
“When you see that your school-age child doesn’t receive as much as other places, understand that it’s based on the number of meals that are missed,” he said. “ That’s how it works, and I wanted to be cautious and explain that.”
Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner said the P-EBT program helped put food on the table for almost half a million Alabama children in 2020, at a time when many children faced a growing risk of hunger.
“We are grateful to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service for providing us with additional resources to build upon last year’s overwhelming success,” she said. “Together with our partners at USDA-FNS and the Department of Education, we remain committed to ensuring that no child goes hungry as a result of this pandemic.”
Also, on Thursday, the board joined 21st Century Collinsville Site Coordinators Jacqueline Clanton and Lorilyn Owen in recognizing the Alabama Community Education Association (ACEA) Teacher Assistant of the Year, Elizabeth Barrientos.
The 21st Century program is grant-funded and encourages healthy wellness and focuses on various initiatives to support its participants.
Clanton said Barrientos began participating in the 21st Century program as a ninth-grader and continued to contribute her time as an assistant with the program once she aged out.
“She’s been instrumental in our program for our EL families. She translates and goes above and beyond,” said Clanton.
Barrientos was recognized as a self-starter, working well with students, reliable, dependable and having a hard work ethic.
Owen said the Alabama Community Education Association Conference was virtual this year. As a result, she and Clanton presented Barrientos with her ACEA Teacher Assistant of the Year plaque.
The board also heard from DeKalb County Schools Assistant Superintendent Brian Thomas who presented the 2021 Policy Committee recommendations which involved updates to Title IX policies, upgrading technology inventory policies, changing how often athletic program reports are provided to the board and the following positions:
• Title IX Coordinator who coordinates all activities with the support of other Title IV members.
• Title IX Investigator, investigator to invest in certain scenarios and situations that arise.
• Title IX Council, a new panel of board employees who will investigate reports brought to them.
The board also:
• approved the school’s financial statements/general fund bank reconciliation and local school fund balance, bill and accounts
• approved the early graduation of Madison Crowe and Cassidy Lance from Fyffe High School. Both students meet all the requirements for early graduation.
• approved the on the job injury of Cristie Brothers - elementary P.E. teacher - Geraldine High School - 29 days
• approved non-renewals/terminations (The Students First Act does not use the term “non-renewal” for this agenda item the terms are used interchangeably): John Mayfield - mathematics teacher - Crossville Middle School - non-renewal (effective 5/28/21), April, Ivey - itinerant special education teacher - Crossville Middle School - non-renewal (effective 5/28/21), LaShonda Green - mathematics teacher - Crossville Middle School - non-renewal (effective 5/28/21), Sierra Crider - secondary science teacher - Plainview High School - non-renewal (effective 5/28/21), Denise Downer - elementary teacher - Plainview High School - non-renewal (effective 5/28/21), Patricia Willis - itinerant SPED paraprofessional - Plainview High School - non-renewal (effective 5/28/21), Cynthia Wooten - elementary teacher - Collinsville High School - non-renewal - (effective 5/28/21), Chelsea Patterson - itinerant SPED Paraprofessional - Collinsville High School - non-renewal ( 5/28/21), Aimee Jung - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School - non-renewal - (effective 5/28/21), Heather Headrick - secondary mathematics teacher - Fyffe High School - (effective 5/28/21), Jonathan McGill - secondary mathematics teacher - Crossville High School - non-renewal (effective 5/28/21), Clay Mitchell - agriscience teacher - Crossville High School - non-renewal- (effective 5/28/21), William Holter - secondary social science teacher - Crossville High School - non-renewal (effective 5/28/21), Gari Jan Martin - CNP worker - Fyffe High School - non-renewal (effective 5/28/21), Brittany Gilbert - business education teacher - Geraldine High School - non-renewal (effective 5/28/21), Vanessa Williams - secondary science teacher - Geraldine High School - non-renewal (effective 5/28/21), Robin Potter - elementary teacher - Geraldine High School - non-renewal (effective 5/28/21), Tonya Hilyer - elementary teacher - Valley Head High School - non-renewal (effective 5/28/21), Mandi Goza - elementary teacher - Valley Head High School - non-renewal (effective 5/28/21), Melanie Wren - elementary teacher - Sylvania High School - non-renewal (effective 5/28/21), Kady Curvin - secondary English language arts - Sylvania High School - non-renewal (effective 5/28/21)(leave), Christina Watkins - elementary teacher - Ider High School - non-renewal (effective 5/28/21), Jamie Pruett - secondary mathematics teacher - Ider High School - non-renewal (effective 5/28/21), Miles Keith - secondary intervention teacher and coaching duties - Ider High School - non-renewal (effective 5/28/21), Nakesha Furgerson - family and consumer sciences teacher - Ider High School - non-renewal (effective 5/28/21), Brandon Terrell - band director - Ider High School - non-renewal (effective 5/28/21), Amy Robinson - custodian - Ruhama Jr. High School - non-renewal (effective 5/28/21)
• approved the retirement/resignations of Annette Schultz - elementary teacher - Sylvania High School - retirement - 6/1/21B, Barbara Ledbetter - bus driver - Ruhama Jr. High School - retirement - 6/1/21, Deborah Durham, - assistant principal - Ider High School - retirement - 6/1/21, Rebecca Arrington - elementary teacher - Sylvania High School - retirement - 6/1/21, Tamela West - elementary teacher - Geraldine High School - retirement - 6/1/21, J.A. Lingerfelt - Bus Driver - Fyffe High School - retirement - 6/1/21 Neal Thrash - ½ Assistant Principal / ½ teacher - Fyffe High School - retirement - 6/1/21, Christie Bobo - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School - retirement - 6/1/21, Karen Boyd - bus driver - Plainview High School - retirement - 6/1/21, Kim Dalton - secondary mathematics teacher - Henagar Jr. High School - retirement -6/1/21, Michelle Scott - elementary teacher - Crossville Middle School - retirement - 6/1/21, L. Matt Putnam - secondary science and Physical education teacher - Sylvania High School - resignation - 5/28/21, Christie McCurdy - CNP worker - Sylvania High School - resignation-5/28/21, Ashlea Veal - Elementary Teacher - Collinsville High School - resignation - 5/28/21, O. Jodie Jacobs - supervisor - DeKalb County Central Office - resignation - 5/14/21, Ethan Turbyfill - secondary social sciences teacher - Geraldine High School - resignation - effective6/1/21
• approved the absence of Stephanie Gibson - elementary teacher - Crossville Middle School - 3/22/21- 5/27/21, Dana Kittle - bus driver - Crossville Elementary School - 4/12/21- 5/26/21, Tamela West - elementary teacher - Geraldine High School - 3/15/21- 5/27/21, Ginger Hobbs - science and math teacher - Geraldine High School - 4/19/21- 5/27/21, Karen Boyd - bus driver - Plainview High School-1/4/21-5/27/21, (extended from 3/1/21), April Baird - elementary teacher - Sylvania High School - 4/15/21- 5/26/21
• approved the transfer of Zach King - teacher at Geraldine High School to teacher at Sylvania High School (2021-032) (effective 6/1/21), Health Kirby - principal at Valley Head High School to principal at Sylvania High School (2021-041) (effective 6-1-21) and Scott Timmons - principal at Henagar Junior High School to instructional supervisor at Central Office (2021-037) (effective 6-1-21)
• approved the certified placement (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification): Katelynn Edmonds - elementary teacher (leave from 3/22/21 - 5/27/21) - Crossville Middle School (2021- 042) and Michael Davis - head football coaching duties - Geraldine High School
• approved the support placement of Katelyn Smith - assistant secretary - Geraldine High School (2021-036) and Randy Edmondson - bus driver - Crossville Elementary School (2021-039)
• approved the following contracts: All COVID-19 Fogging Contracts to be extended to 5/27/21, Suzanne Hunt - 21st Century Crossville Teacher - Title IV, Eddie Adkins - Plainview Summer Camp Teacher - ARI, D.Lisa Bridgeman - Plainview Summer Camp Teacher Substitute - ARIE, Diane Church - Plainview Summer Camp Teacher - ARI, Denise Downer - Plainview Summer Camp Teacher - ARIG, Chassidy Griggs - Plainview Summer Camp Teacher - ARIH, Cia Lindsey - Plainview Summer Camp Teacher - ARI, Jason Lindsey - Plainview Summer Camp Teacher - ARIJ, Louise Webster - Summer Bus Driver at Henagar - ESSER, Tammie Womack - Summer Bus Driver at Henagar - ESSER, Carlie Feemster - In School Literacy Tutor at Crossville Elementary - GEERM, Lisa Garmany - Contracted Custodial Support at Plainview - ESSER
• approved the following superintendent’s recommendations, comments and reports:
- laid on the table the 2021 Policy Committee Recommendations addressed by DeKalb County Schools Assistant Superintendent Brian Thomas
- approved School Academic Recovery Supervisor - job description.
- approved Dawn Osborne to chief student support officer
- approved to enter in a construction management agreement with RA-LIN and Associates, Inc. for the Collinsville High School and Ider High School gymnasiums projects
• approved the board recommendation of COVID Supplement Resolution (in accordance with Alabama AG88-00264), granting a temporary one-time pay increase for all full-time eligible employees for $1,000.
The next meeting is scheduled for May 11, 2021 with the regular meeting at 5 p.m. and work session at 4:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the Facilities Building.
