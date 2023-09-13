Remembering 9/11

People gather at the DeKalb County Courthouse to honor those lost and their families
The 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 were marked in DeKalb County with a sunrise flag raising at DeKalb County VFW Post 3128, followed by a breakfast offered to all veterans.
And in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse, where the Fort Payne Fire Department displayed its large United States flag, hoisted from a ladder truck, while the flag in front of the courthouse was lowered to half-staff to mark Patriots Day.
"Twenty-two years ago we gathered on this spot just a few days after this date," organizer Craig White said. "We prayed and we remembered these folks who are no longer with us because of the acts of those cowards that day."
He recalled the Scripture for that day: "Teach us to number our days that we may apply our hearts to wisdom."
He said his prayer is that we have become wiser since that day, valuing each day, and each person, and that we understand what the flag really means, and appreciate those who've sacrified so much.
The Fort Payne Honor Guard presented the colors, and Leah Seawright sang the national anthem. Retired police officer and District 21 State Rep. Rex Reynolds spoke to those gathered about the lives lost not only on Sept. 11, 2001 but the lives lost in the War on Terror since then.
"The fight back began with Flight 93," he reminded those present.
Seawright introduced a soon-to-be released song "Black and Blue." White described is as a special song, for times such as these.
