Earlier this month, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office recognized Leon McClung for his service of providing bicycles to area children at Christmas time.
McClung, 90, fixes bicycles throughout the year so by December, he has as many as he can to donate. With each bicycle, McClung attaches a letter with a photograph of his hands. The message read:
“Hi,
Take a look at these 90 year old hands. God has guided these hands to move over every part of this bicycle to make sure it is in the best looking and working order as possible.
I hope you cherish and take care of it as much as I have enjoyed fixing it for you. Now as it leaves these hands and goes into your hands, may God guide your hands to have many days of enjoyment from riding this bike.
May it guide you to always be looking to God for guidance in your life, also. If you do this, the joy you knew from riding the bike will be much greater by following His guidance in your life.
To God by the Glory
From The Bicycle Man.
L.M.”
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said McClung’s act of kindness is proof that good people exist in the world.
"Mr. McClung is definitely an angel among us, he is without a doubt a true Christian with a big heart and it really shows,” Welden said. “It was an honor to meet Mr. McClung and a true blessing to be a part of this True Christmas gift. God bless.”
