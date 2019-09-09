Dusty Trotman of Fort Payne selected to receive scholarship from BCBS of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, AL – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is proud to announce that Fort Payne resident, Dusty Trotman, received a Blue Cross-funded scholarship to the UAB School of Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama. Trotman is one of 11 UAB medical students selected to receive this scholarship. As a condition of these scholarships, the recipients agreed to practice as primary care or behavioral health physicians in underserved areas of Alabama after graduation.
“Congratulations to each of these outstanding medical students who were selected for this scholarship,” said Tim Vines, President and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. “I applaud each of them for wanting to make a positive impact in Alabama by providing the quality healthcare needed in many of the underserved areas of our state.”
The majority of Alabama’s counties do not have enough primary care and behavioral health physicians. To help meet this need, Blue Cross is investing in the future of its Primary Care Physician Network by making available $3.6 million in scholarships, over a five-year period, to UAB. Following their residency, the students who benefit from this program will practice for a minimum of three years in one of Alabama’s medically underserved counties, or a city with fewer than 50,000 residents.
About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama has insured Alabamians for 83 years. Blue Cross offers coverage plans to corporations, individuals and the senior market. For more information about Blue Cross, visit AlabamaBlue.com. Connect with us on Facebook, check out our videos on YouTube and follow us on Twitter for more up-to-date information.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.
