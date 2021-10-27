DeKalb County UDC Chapter honors Eagle Scout Cody Welden

The DeKalb County UDC Chapter 1456 recently honored Eagle Scout Cody Welden from Fischer Boy Scout Troop Number 75, with a United Daughters of the Confederacy “Certificate of Honor” award. His family, members and friends were present to see Cody receive recognition for his work in coordinating the cleaning of a grave site of Confederate officer, 1st Lieutenant Jeremiah Montgomery Jack, physician, who served in Company B, Malone’s Alabama Cavalry. Cody and members of Fischer Boy Scout Troop Number 75 cleaned the wooded area of brush, overgrown weeds, and briars. Upon completing the site, a wooden bench was placed near the tombstone. A board of photos to show the troop at work depicted the wooded area, clean-up activities and the tombstone area after cleaning and the final accomplishment. A commemorative brick with Dr. J.M Jack’s name and military unit was presented to Cody. An additional brick was added to the base of the Confederate monument in the Fort Payne City Park in remembrance of 1st Lt. J. M. Jack, Physician.
Doug Brandon, DeKalb County Historian, was guest speaker. He presented Dr. Jeremiah M. Jack’s family history. Dr. Jack was a practicing physician when he entered the Confederate service at the age of 28. At the end of the war, he returned home to Portersville, continued his medical practice, married and farmed. After Dr. Jack’s death in 1884, at the age of 50, the family moved to Texas. Everyone enjoyed brunch and fellowship with family and friends following the presentation.
