The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is receiving a high volume of inquiries from motorists concerning enforcement along Alabama roadways, particularly since Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday, April 3, the stay-at-home order in response to COVID-19.
Questions include whether law enforcement will set up checkpoints at Alabama state lines and/or ban motorists from entering the state.
“These are rumors,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “ALEA State Troopers continue to patrol roadways daily, to promote public safety and to enforce the law. There are no plans to shut down our state borders.”
According to the stay-at-home order in effect until 5 p.m. April 30, every person is ordered to stay at his or her place of residence except as necessary to perform “essential” activity. There are exceptions, all of which are listed https://www.alea.gov/covid-19-response.
