Final Third Saturday event of 2022 happening October 15

Third Saturday is once more upon us. This upcoming Saturday, October 15, will be the last Third Saturday of the year. As the season finale of the event comes up, keep an eye out for the different performers that will be there this year. The event will last from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Third Saturday is a monthly car show and musical event that happens every third Saturday from April all the way through to October, excluding September and Boom Days. This year, the final edition is a new thing for October, but don’t worry. The car show, food, and artists will still be taking over downtown this Saturday.
