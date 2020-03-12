County recognizes resident for 100th birthday

The DeKalb County Commission presented resident Mary Nell Ridgeway Durham with a resolution during Tuesday's meeting.
Commission President Ricky Harcrow said he had known Durham, who he referred to as “Nell” and her family all his life.
“We wanted to recognize her on her 100th birthday. Now her birthday has come and gone, but she is here this morning with us, Mrs. Mary Nell Ridgeway Durham,” he said.
He said Nell lives in Rainsville, was born in Fyffe and came from a family of 12 children, three of whom died at a young age.
“Nell married Wilfred Durham February 1, 1942, and were married 76 years. They have two daughters, Kyna Bowman and Gene McMinamin,” Harcrow said.
Durham has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Harcrow said he and Kyna Bowman attended school together for 12 years and are from the same community.
“Mrs. Durham grew up with my mother and daddy. Her husband’s grandfather brought my mother into the world and that was almost 100 years ago,” he said.
Harcrow addressed Durham, saying the commission was happy to have her there to celebrate her 100th birthday.
“We have a resolution we want to present to you and recognize a milestone that very few are able to ever achieve,” he said.
Also, during Tuesday's meeting, County Engineer Ben Luther addressed the commission regarding changes to the Alabama Department of Transportation Federal Aid Exchange Fund MOA.
“As most of you are awarded over a number of years, the counties have been getting federal money from the state to do road and bridgework,” Luther said.
He said over the last 10 to 12 years, the counties have received about $533,000 in federal money that usually requires the counties to go through the state for projects.
“As part of the new Rebuild Alabama Legislation, this process is changing. Instead of us getting the federal dollars and the state holding it and doing things for us through that process, this money is going to be given to the counties, and we will oversee our own projects,” said Luther.
He said the state is exchanging those funds at a 75 percent reduction as part of the change, instead of getting the previously received amount the counties will receive $400,000 in state funds each fiscal year.
Luther said the funds would be placed in a specific fund set up by the legislation for that money and would have to be accounted for as part of the county's transportation plan they conduct each year.
He said the funds would have the same stipulations as the federal money had.
District II Commissioner Scot Westbrook asked if the stipulations would affect bridges.
“These funds can also be spent on any inventory structure, any bridge that is within the inventory system that we have to inspect,” said Luther.
Harcrow said they have been working on that particular matter for a “very” long time.
“The fact of the matter is even though we are getting less money upfront, they are sending it directly to us and the administrative cost took up a lot of that,” he said.
He said they are not getting any less money but cutting out the administrative cost.
Luther requested the commission grant Harcrow the authority to sign the agreement so it could be forward to the state.
The commission approved Luther's request.
The commission also:
• heard an update from DeKalb County Road Department Superintendent Tom Broyles.
“I know you are probably getting a lot of calls, especially about the dirt roads, but we have not been able to grate those in about three months,” he said.
Broyles said it'd been three months since the weather has been dry enough to be able to do any work on the dirt roads, and from the looks of the forecast, it's not going to happen for a while longer.
“As soon as it gets to where we can, we will do something to them,” he said.
District IV Commissioner Lester Black had asked about the work on County Road 835. In response, Broyles said they had not received the notice to proceed from the Alabama Department of Transportation.
“Hopefully, we will get that real soon. We are going to make it a priority when we do get that notice,” he said.
• awarded Charles E. Watts Inc. the Bituminous Surface Treatment Bid at $816,301 for additional service treatment work in Districts I and II.
• awarded Herbicide Annual Bid for the purchase of herbicide materials.
• approved to move John Jackson into the salary courthouse position vacated by Thomas Underwood.
• accepted the retirement of Stanley Shores as the animal control officer and posted his position.
• approved Automated External Defibrillator bid award.
• approved Lisa Dalton as the new Benefits Coordinator.
• approved to appoint Jeff McCurdy as county attorney, active until November 2020.
• approved to reappoint Fredy Glover and Marty Wootten to the 911 Board. Another appointment will be filled at the next commission meeting.
District I Commissioner Shane Wootten was absent from the meeting.
The next commission meeting is March 24, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.