The voter registration deadline for the November 8 General Election was Monday.
The absentee voting period for the election began on September 14, 2022.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 1:49 pm
The voter registration deadline for the November 8 General Election was Monday.
The absentee voting period for the election began on September 14, 2022.
Important absentee voting deadlines are listed below:
Nov. 1, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications returned by mail can be received by Circuit Clerk Todd Greeson, the designated local absentee election manager, at the DeKalb County Courthouse located at 300 Grand Avenue S., Suite 200.
The mailing address is P.O. Box 681149, Fort Payne, AL 35968.
Nov. 3, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications returned by hand can be received by the absentee election manager.
Nov. 7, 2022: The last day an absentee ballot returned by hand can be received by the absentee election manager.
Nov. 8, 2022: Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by the absentee election manager no later than noon.
Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online at https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/absentee-voting or requested by visiting or calling the local absentee election manager’s office at (256) 845-8525.
Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.
The local ballot does include races such as U.S. House District 4, U.S. Senate, State Board of Education, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Treasurer, Auditor, commissioner of Agriculture and Industries, Public Service Commission, and Alabama Supreme Court. The Libertarian Party qualified several candidates to appear on the ballot this time.
The ballot will also include several statewide amendments.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds around 25 mph with gusts of 35-40 mph are expected. Both sustained winds and gusts will be higher in elevated terrain locations. * WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Chance of Rain: 99%
Sunrise: 06:56:56 AM
Sunset: 05:56:32 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: SSE @ 15 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:57:48 AM
Sunset: 05:55:26 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: NW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:58:40 AM
Sunset: 05:54:21 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:59:32 AM
Sunset: 05:53:18 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: ESE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:00:25 AM
Sunset: 05:52:15 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: ESE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Chance of Rain: 86%
Sunrise: 07:01:18 AM
Sunset: 05:51:14 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: ESE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 07:02:11 AM
Sunset: 05:50:14 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Mainly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.