Crossville man charged in burglaries

A Crossville man was arrested on 16 felony charges after DeKalb County investigators looked into vehicle burglaries at Matheny’s Bridge, according to Sheriff Nick Welden.
Thomas Wesley Harris, 28, was arrested July 6 on eight counts of third-degree theft, eight counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, and four counts of illegal possession of a credit or debit card.
Welden said authorities in Jackson and Marshall counties are also investigating similar crimes, and consider Harris a possible suspect.
Harris is being held on $70,000 bond in the DeKalb County Detention Center.
The investigation continues, the sheriff said, and more charges may be added.
“When enjoying natural swimming areas in Alabama please consider leaving personal items at home or take them with you to the area you plan to enjoy,” Welden said. “Criminals look for easy targets and unattended vehicles are at the top of the list.”
