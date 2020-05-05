DeKalb County has been chosen to receive $17,617.00 for Phase 37 and $25,116.00 for CARES to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A Local Board made up of the Salvation Army, Community Action Agency, County Commission, United Givers Fund, Homeless Representative, Health Department, DHR, Upper Sand Mountain Parrish, Council on Aging, Ministerial Alliance, Catholic Charities, Mental Health, St. Joseph’s On-The-Mountain Episcopal Church, and American Red Cross, will determine how the funds awarded to DeKalb County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
DeKalb County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Salvation Army, CASA, Upper Sand Mountain Parrish, St. Joseph’s On-The-Mountain Episcopal Church, Bread of Life, Domestic Violence Crisis Services, and Community Action Agency of NE AL Inc. participating. These agencies were responsible for providing food, shelter and utility assistance.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Taylor Yancey, Community Action Agency of Northeast AL Inc., 1481 McCurdy Ave S, Rainsville, AL 35986, 256-638-4430 ext 105, taylor.dickerson@farmerstel.com, for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is May 22th, 2020.
