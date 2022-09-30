Oral rabies vaccine being distributed from helicopters

The vaccine packets consist of a sachet, or plastic pack, containing the rabies vaccine. 

 ADPH

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is reminding residents in several northeast and north central counties of the state that U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is once again be distributing oral rabies vaccine (ORV). 

The current action is a continuation of a program that includes 16 states nationally, with the intent of reducing raccoon rabies and the associated public health risks from rabies exposures. 

