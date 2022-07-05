County School Board makes personnel changes

The DeKalb County Board of Education met late last week and approved several retirements, resignations, leave of absence and transfers.
Retirement and Resignations
•Tommy Fricks – Bus Driver – Geraldine High School – Retirement 8/1/22
•Noie Yancey – elementary teacher and bus driver – Crossville Elementary School – resignation 6/20/22
•Teresa Smith – high school counselor – Collinsville High School – resignation 7/1/22
•Deondre Woody – enrichment/intervention teacher – Crossville Middle School – resignation 6/27/22
•Kaylee Dukes – itinerant special education LPN and Buss aide (4 hour) – Fyffe Special Services Center – resignation 7/5/22
•Nathianl Pannell – Titile I aide – Crossville Middle School – resignation 6/29/22
•Daniel Williams – itinerant special education specialist – district – resignation 6/30/22
•Michelle Norwood – Itinerant special education teacher – Crossville High School – resignation 6/30/22
Leave of Absence
•Ashlyn Benefield – Itinerant special education teacher - Plainview High School – 8/10/22 to 9/21/22
Transfers
•Lydia peek from Itinerant ARI Instructional Coach at Crossville Elementary to Assistant Principal at Collinsville High School effective 7/1/22
•Abby Davis from elementary teacher at Crossville Elementary to elemengtary teacher at Collinsville High School effective 8/1/22.
•Vickie Armstrong from CNP worker at Geraldine High School to bus driver at Geraldine High School effective 8/1/22
•Wendy Haymon from English Language Arts teacher at Plainview High School to Itinerant Literacy Coach (10 month) effective 8/1/22.
•Magon McAnelly from High School counselor at Crossville High School to English Learner Regional Staff (on loan to ALSDE) effective 7/1/22.
The board also approved the given placements.
Certified:
• Bryant Nelson - Secondary Social Science Teacher - Crossville High School
• Austin Chase Willingham - Secondary Social Sciences Teacher - Sylvania High School
(Effective 8/1/22)
• David Holt - Career Coach (10 month schedule/9 month salary schedule as provided by
the ALSDE) - DeKalb County Technical Center (Effective 7/1/22)
• Billie Ann Montgomery - Library Media Specialist - Crossville Middle School (Effective 8/1/22)
• Cindy Bethune - Elementary Teacher - Valley Head High School Effective
8/1/22)
• Ashley Thomas - Mathematics Teacher - Crossville Middle School (Effective
8/1/22)
• Leah Vaughn - Elementary Teacher - Crossville Elementary School
(Effective 8/1/22)
• Christie Anderson - Elementary Teacher - Crossville Elementary School
(Effective 8/1/22)
• Chuck Williams - P.E. Teacher - Sylvania High School (Effective 8/1/22)
• Donna Gifford - CNP Worker - Collinsville High School (Effective 8/1/22)
•Keirstan Hiett - Pre-K Auxiliary - Plainview High School (Effective 8/1/22)
•Brittnie Santiago - CNP Assistant Manager - Henagar Jr. High School (Effective 8/1/22)
•Allison Jackson-Itinerant Nurse (9-months)-Plainview High School
(Effective 8/1/22)
Approved volunteer coach, Eli Benfield, for Fyffe High School football.
Approved the following contracts:
•July 1, 2022 Contracts Report
•Contract Corrections
•Amy Finlayson - Summer Substitute Bus Driver - Valley Head High School
•Dawn Price - Summer Substitute Bus Driver - Collinsville High School
•Kaleigh Butler - Summer CNP Worker - Collinsville High School
•Harley Wilborn - Summer CNP Worker - Collinsville High School
•TEAMS Contracts: Keith Gorham - Science - Plainview High School and William Chandler - Science - Crossville High School
The board also awarded the following bids:
• Child Nutrition Program Produce Bid: Forestwood Farm, Inc.
• Child Nutrition Program Ice Cream Bid: DFA Dairy Brands Fluid and Mayfield Dairy.
The superintendent also recommended the approval of Schneider Energy Services Contract.
The next DeKalb County Board of Education meeting will be July 13, 2022 at 4 p.m. in the meeting room at the Facilities Building.
