Search warrants in Fort Payne, Sylvania, Henagar result in multiple arrests

Over the last week, the DeKalb County Narcotics and Interdiction team has made numerous drug arrest.
The arrest come as a result of search warrants served in Fort Payne, Henagar, and Sylvania, as well as traffic stops within the county.
On Oct. 15, 2019 the Narcotics and Interdiction unit executed a search warrant on 18th Street SW in Fort Payne.
Deputies and the Fort Payne Police Department went to the residence to serve felony warrants.
As a result of the search, methamphetamine, marijuana, and assorted drug paraphernalia was found in the residence.
James Howard Pendergrass, 60, of Fort Payne, James Colton Pendergrass, 28, of Centre, Melissa Howard 52, of Sylvania, and Madison Coker, 32, of Collinsville were all arrested on charges of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.
Later the same night, Deputies stopped a vehicle on County Road 44. During a search of the vehicle, Stephanie Solis, 32, of Fort Payne was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and synthetic Marijuana. Solis was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (X2) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Oct. 17, 2019 while in the area of County Road 169 and 155 (Cartersville, GA) DeKalb County Deputies stopped a vehicle on County Road 155.
During a search of the vehicle, drug paraphernalia was found. Deputies also found a bag of methamphetamine and marijuana within the vehicle.
Michael Ray Bradford Jr., 34, of Bryant was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Later the same day, the DeKalb County Interdiction Team was on 1-59 Northbound and conducted a traffic stop.
During a search of the vehicle, approximately one ounce of synthetic marijuana was found.
Stephen Mostella, 42, of Gadsden was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.
On Oct. 18, the Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant in the 1800 block of Gault Avenue North.
During the search, methamphetamine was recovered, as well as prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.
Mildred Thompson, 44, of Fort Payne was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Friday night, the Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on Old Highway 35.
After a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia was discovered.
Derek Higgins, 45, of Rainsville and Brad Giffin, 33, of Fyffe were arrested on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
The same night, the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on Summerour Road in Sylvania.
After a thorough search of the residence, approximately 12 grams of methamphetamine were seized, along with assorted pills and marijuana.
Maggie Downer, 37, of Sylvania and Jeremy Wilbanks, 34, of Sylvania were arrested on charges of Possession with intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Two others were also arrested at the residence, Dorsey Wilbanks, 57, of Sylvania, and Jessica Wilbanks, 52, of Sylvania were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Around 9 p.m. Sunday night, a Narcotics Agent observed a vehicle driving erratically on County Road 507 in the Blake Community.
When the agent attempted to stop the vehicle, it continued on down County Road 505 at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle wrecked through a fence around the 900 block of County Road 505, and continued on County Road 273, finally stopping at County Road 508.
The suspect was found to be under the influence and was combative towards law enforcement at the scene.
The suspect also assaulted a corrections officer upon arrival at the DeKalb County Detention Center.
Glenn David Moses, 39, of Fort Payne was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence, Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, and more charges are pending.
On Oct. 23, 2019, agents conducted a search warrant on County Road 673 in the Henagar area.
During the search, approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine was seized, as well as prescription pills.
The Henagar Police Department and DeKalb County Deputies assisted in the operation.
Tonya Brown, 35, of Henagar, Justin Stover, 34, of Henagar, Rachel Helton, 35, of Albertville, Chris Porter, 51, of Mentone and Ann King, 54, of Henagar were all arrested at the home.
All were charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Loitering in a Drug House, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Brown and Stover where also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the arrest, “acting on tips from citizens and making these drug cases is a critical part in our efforts to clean up the county. Making dangerous drugs such as synthetic marijuana, pills, and methamphetamine harder to get makes our communities and roadways safer.”
“I’d like to thank our agents, deputies, and local agencies for their hard work in making these arrest possible,” he said.
“God bless,” concluded Sheriff Welden.
