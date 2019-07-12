Fort Payne approves 2019 street department paving list

The Fort Payne City Council recently approved the 2019 Paving List.
The streets, avenues, roads, parking lots, drives and sides of roads that will be paved are listed below. The list also includes the length, line striping cost, and overall cost for each job.
1.) Sanders Ave. SE First to Third St.
Length: 800
Line striping: $280 Cost: $10,174.50
2.) Fourth St. to Fifth Lincoln Ave. N.
Length: 730
Line striping: $0
Cost: $9,028.73
3.) Fourth St. N. Godfrey Ave. to Prospect Ave.
Length: 1850
Line striping: $0
Cost: $22,881.03
4.) Parking lot building maintenance
Length: 220
Line striping: $0
Cost: $2,720.99
5.) Godfrey Ave 8th N to Beason Gap
Length: 700
Line striping: $2,450 Cost: $89,026.88
6.) 10th St. NE Godfrey to Clark Ave.
Length: 600
Line striping: $0
Cost: $7, 420.88
7.) 14th St. N Clark Ave. to Watkins Ave.
Length: 300
Line striping: $0
Cost: $3,7110.44
8.) Sides of Airport Road Highway 11 to 27 Length: 1500
Line striping: $0
Cost: 1,855.22
9.) Martin Avenue 45th to 55th
Length: 6000
Line striping: $2,100 Cost: $76,308.75
10.) Fairway Road Length: 2000
Line striping: $0
Cost: $24,736.25
11.) Quail Hollow Road
Length: 4650
Line striping: $0
Cost: 57,511.78
12.) Whitehall Lane Length: 950
Line striping: $490 Cost: $13,414.69
13.) Tate Road
Length: 1400
Line striping: $350 Cost: $17,665.38
14.) Cheryl Street Length: 1000
Line striping: $770 Cost: $13,138.13
15.) Lyndale Drive to top of hill
Length: 2200
Line striping: $2,800
Cost: $30, 009.88
16.) Fruit Farms Road Five Points to Kelly Road Length: 8000
Striping: $0
Cost: $108, 839.50
17.) Sides of Kelly Road Length: 6000
Line striping: $0
Cost: $14,841.75
18.) Peachtree Avenue Length: 700
Line striping: $0
Cost: $66,493.27
19.) Parking lot at the recycle center
Length: 160
Line striping: $3
Cost: $12, 865.85
20.) Parking lot at Patriot’s Park
Length: 130
Line striping: $0
Cost: $3,215.71
21.) Alternate streets Line striping: $0
Cost: $0
22.) First St.
Length: 700
Line striping: $245 Cost: $21,889.22
During the meeting, Fort Payne City Councilwoman Lynn Brewer made a comment about why Gault Avenue is not on the paving list. She wanted the public to know that the city is not responsible for the paving of Gault Avenue.
Fort Payne City Attorney Rocky Watson supported Brewer’s statement and clarified why it’s true that the city is not responsible for paving Gault Avenue.
“Just to clarify, not only is Gault Avenue not the city’s responsibility, but [the city] couldn’t pave it even if [the city] wanted to because that is a federal highway,” he said.
Grand total cost for line striping: $9,488
Grand total cost: $547,748.80
Total milage: 8.88
Fort Payne Public Works Director Tim Williams said the average cost for paving is $70,000 a mile. He said paving requires 14 city employees and employee pay is not included in the $70,000 average.
