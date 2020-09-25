N.E. Alabama Marine Corps. League to host 245th USMC Birthday Ball

The N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League Det. 1404 is pleased to host our 245th USMC Birthday Ball on Saturday, Nov. 7 2020.
The venue is Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge, Grandview Ballroom, 1155 Lodge Drive, Guntersville, AL, 35976.
All active-duty, retired and veteran Marines, Navy Corpsmen and Chaplains, along with their guests, are invited.
Special Guest Speaker is USMC Brigadier General (Ret.) Jerry C. McAbee of Rainsville, AL.
Brigadier General McAbee retired from the United States Marine Corps August 2005 after serving 35 years and seven months on continuous active duty.
Peter the Patriot of Anniston will render a special commemoration.
Ceremonies include the cutting of the 245th USMC Birthday Cake.
Social hour begins at 5:30 pm with main event beginning at 6:30 pm.
Alcohol sales available. [No outside alcohol.]
Menu: Prime Rib, Chicken, or Veggie Plate. Indicate selection @ ticket purchase.
Dinner tickets: $35 per guest. Advance purchase required.
Limited number of tickets available due to spacing guidelines.
Deadline for purchase: Saturday, Oct. 10,2020.
Music provided by: DJ Coley Cole from Tupelo, MS
Ladies: Semi formal/formal dress, dress blues or MCL red jacket attire.
Gentlemen: Suit, dress blues or MCL red jacket attire.
To reserve tickets, contact:
Christy Ellis, Ball Chairman
423-774-5932
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.