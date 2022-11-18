The Alabama Band's annual at the Alabama Fan Club and Museum is today (Nov. 19) and marks the first such occasion since the announcement that founder Jeff Cook passed away earlier this month following his struggle with Parkinson's.
An emotional event is expected at the venue, located at 101 Glenn Blvd SW.
However, it commemorates a joyful time and the focus is on brightening spirits for the kids ages 12 and younger expected to attend.
Doors will open at noon. Children can share in a hometown Christmas Celebration with appearances by Alabama and Santa Claus. The event will include free gifts and drawings for special prizes.
New unwrapped gifts are encouraged to be distributed to Toys for Tots of DeKalb County.
