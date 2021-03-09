Residents say explosions disrupting lives

At Henagar’s latest council meeting, residents from Gourge Road appeared before the Henagar City Council to ask if anything could be done about neighborhood “explosions and reckless gunfire” by a nearby resident at the Henagar Drive-in.
One resident speaking for Gourge Road said this has been an ongoing issue and has caused extreme duress and extensive damage to their homes. “This is not the first time, this started last year, and we all made reports,” said Gourge Road resident Chasity Little.
Residents that attended pointed to the suspect in question as a member of the Henagar Volunteer Fire Department. The fire department consists of approximately 26 members. A member of the fire department stated at the meeting that he believed two or three volunteers out of the 26 might be involved.
Chasity Little requested that the council examine the local volunteer firefighters, their actions and character as they represent the city.
“This has been going on for three weeks straight; we haven’t gotten any peace,” said Little. “The explosions are so bad they blew my chandelier out of my breakfast nook; the kids can’t even go outside to play.”
“Not one person complained when they held concerts down there, nobody. We wanted the drive-in to work and be a viable business,” said Little. “It was loud, but we knew they were making money and were happy to have it in our town.”
Residents have called the police numerous times, but city officers have limited tools to deal with the challenge. Chief Randall Smith said, “If I still lived in the neighborhood, you’d probably have to pull up another chair because I would be right there with you upset too.”
One resident commended Henagar Officer Joshua Kwon for being extraordinary, saying, “He has come, he has calmed us down, and he’s done everything he could to help us,” she said. “We are being terrorized in our home; we don’t want to be blasting out of our chairs; we want to come home and relax just like you all. Please drive by and look at the drive-in screen, look at our road.”
Some of the residents speculated that the explosions are caused by someone using Tannerite.
Technically legal, available for sale at outdoors retailers, and popular among shooting enthusiasts, the explosive Tannerite has ignited concerns among law enforcement officials, who caution against its dangers. Residents nearby live in worry of potentially deadly explosions.
“The screen is a giant sound bounce, every time someone sets off an explosion down there, it’s just a giant sound bounce, so I get the concussion, the sound, the noise, all of that,” said resident Dr. Bennett Weaver.
“The decibel meter from the small arms fire recently was 120 decibels from the back of my home,” said Weaver. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), sound is measured in decibels (dB). A whisper is about 30 dB, normal conversation is about 60 dB, and a motorcycle engine running is about 95 dB. Noise above 70 dB over a prolonged period of time may start to damage your hearing. Loud noise above 120 dB can cause immediate harm to your ears.
“We are not ignoring anyone. We are trying, and we will be discussing the firefighter or firefighters in question,” said Mayor Lee Davis.
The county has started an open investigation regarding the incident. They are taking over the case since the action has occurred outside the city limits. Although, the residents feeling the effects and duress of the explosions live inside the city limits.
