Fort Payne Council approves budget

The Fort Payne City Council approved a $14 million-plus budget Tuesday that gives city employees a 3% cost-of-living raise.
The vote to give the raise, and the budget vote, too, passed over the “no” votes of two councilmembers. Phillip Smith and John Smith both said they voted against the pay raise because they didn’t think it was a big enough.
“The raise should have been higher,” Phillip Smith said. John Smith said the council had talked about a 6% raise, but when the budget was presented the raise had been cut in half.
“I adamantly oppose that,” John Smith said, with current inflation rates running about 13%.
The city budget has a price tag of more than $14 million, John Smith said, including the raise.
He spoke against the idea of operating at a deficit, explaining his reason for voting against the budget. He said he believes the city should make cuts to keep finances in balance.
Phillip Smith said the approved budget has the city relying on a $2.5 million line of credit. Anytime you’re borrowing money to pay bills, he said, “that’s not good budgeting.”
Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine said he believes city leaders arrived at a good budget. He understands that the two council members wanted to give higher raises for workers.
However, in talking with the city’s treasurer and other council members, Baine said the decision was made to be more conservative with the budget. He said department heads had been cautioned to be conservative in their budget requests, because the city has three major projects underway now, and did not want to get behind with them.
Currently, work is ongoing to renovate the police department building, to upgrade the sports complex, and on a sewer project on Airport Road.
Baine said that’s why the city has a $2.5 million line of credit; not all revenue comes into the city at one time, and those supporting the budget wanted a way to avoid falling behind on the ongoing projects should incoming revenue lag behind the payment schedule for it.
“We kind of wanted to step back and be as conservative as we can to avoid having to raise taxes,” Baine said.
