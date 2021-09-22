Rainsville talks holiday festivities

The Rainsville City Council on Monday discussed the city’s upcoming events for Halloween and Christmas.
Rainsville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sandy Goff announced this year's annual “Trunk or Treat” was renamed the “Rainsville Spectacular.”
With Halloween around the corner, Goff said plans are underway and sponsor spots are still available.
The event is slated for Saturday, Oct. 30 and will feature more decorations sprouting along Hwy 35, leading attendees towards the Rainsville City Park.
“I am expecting a big crowd,” Goff said. “It’s generating a lot of interest and I’ve had several people call and a couple signed up already.”
In the event of inclement weather, the event will roll over to Sunday evening.
Continuing with the upcoming festivities, the council and Goff also discussed Christmas, which will feature a decorating contest sponsored by Mountain Valley News and the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce.
Goff also announced the addition of a synthetic ice skating rink to the lighting of “The Sounds and Scenes of Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sponsorship opportunities are available now and Goff said they hope to gain enough sponsorships, so children can skate for free.
“We have gotten a lot of responses from sponsorship so that’s moving along very well,” she said. “We hope it's going to be a tremendous event.”
For additional information, or to become a sponsor, contact the Rainsville Chamber at 256-638-7800 or email chamber@farmerstel.com.
During Monday night's regular meeting, the council also approved the purchasing of a 12x30 portable building to serve as a centralized location for all of the city’s holiday decorations with a budget of $11,000.
The council also heard updates from the following departments:
Councilman Brandon Freeman took the opportunity to announce Plainview High School’s Homecoming is Oct. 8, 2021. The homecoming parade is slated for Thursday, Oct. 7, with a lineup at 3 p.m. and the parade beginning at 4 p.m.
The council also:
• approved to amend the abolish Ordinance 8-5-2019 pertaining to business license fee which dropped the fee from $50 to $25. With the abolishment the ordinance will revert back to the original Ordinance 10-15-2007 with the fee of $50.
• approved to adopt Ordinance 09-20-2021 pertaining to the reverting of the Business License Code 531110.
• approved the purchase of a door from Cherokee Glass at $1,973.40 for the Rainsville Library.
• approved to abolish Ordinance 8-5-2019 pertaining to business license fee which dropped the fee from $50 to $25. With the abolishment the ordinance will revert back to the original Ordinance 10-15-2007 with the fee of $50.
• accepted the proposed FY 2021-2022 Budget of $4,950,500.
• approved the hiring of Blake Farmer as a mechanic for the Rainsville Public Works Department.
• approved posting a full-time fireman position for the Rainsville Fire Department.
• approved the online training request of Tara Wilkerson.
• approved court training request of Tammy Mason.
• approved the following personnel training request for the Rainsville Police Department, Sean Fowler, Luke Yarbrough, Gerald Mount(2) and Josh Wilson(2).
• approved Sound Mountain Electric Coop placing a new light pole at the Rainsville Police Department Firing Range at the cost of $100.
• approved the replacement of a new flag pole at the Rainsville Fire Department from Jimmy Traylor Construction at $875.00.
• approved the purchasing of Fire Prevention Month school materials for the Rainsville Fire Department at the cost of $1,200.00.
• approved the emergency repair that includes removal of concrete and placement of gravel on Industrial Blvd by Brown Excavation at $1,800.00.
• approved the resignation of Michael Wilbanks from the Rainsville Sanitation Department.
• approved the job posting at the Rainsville Sanitation Department beginning Monday, Sept. 20 until Oct. 4, 2021 at 4 p.m.
• accepted Justin Johnson's resignation from the Rainsville Police Department.
• approved the job posting of a full-time police officer for the Rainsville Police Department starting Monday, Sept. 20 until Oct. 4, 2021 at 4 p.m.
• approved adding Dave Hallmark as an alternate on the Board of Adjustments.
• approved moving Nick Ledbetter to an alternate on the Board of Adjustments.
• approved the replacement of a headwall that was burned on 3rd Avenue at the cost of $1,200. – Councilman Rickey Byrum warned residents in the city about not burning their leaves in the ditches and in the culverts.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Oct. 4, 2021, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.