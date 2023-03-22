Rainsville man sues police for failure to stop 2020 jail beating

A Rainsville man involved in a videotaped assault at the DeKalb County Detention Center is suing the former Rainsville police officer who took him there and witnessed a portion of the beating without attempting to intervene.
Officers Bryant Dean White and Lucas Yarbrough responded to a call in March 2020 call about a male standing in his neighbor’s yard with his pants down.
Anthony David Nute has filed a lawsuit against both officers, claiming they are liable for an unlawful seizure by arresting him without probable cause and that Officer White violated Nute's constitutional rights by failing to intervene to prevent three jailers from using excessive force on him, according to Nute’s attorney Griffin Sikes.
Both White and Nute filed motions for summary judgment. The matter is currently appealed to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals since the District Judge refused to accept either motion. Sikes said they want a jury trial against White, who is being sued despite no longer working for the Rainsville Police Department and not participating in the violent acts against Nute, who also filed a federal civil complaint of “excessive and unlawful use of force” against 12 DeKalb Sheriff’s Office employees for also failing to intervene in his beating.
The assault “took place in view of and/or with the hearing of a number of other jail staff” with the door of the search room open the entire time.
Sheriff Nick Welden reached out to the District Attorney's Office to review the incident in the jail. During the course of the investigation, one employee was terminated and a second was placed on suspension. Defendants named in Nute's 2020 civil complaint include Wrett Tyson, Adam Jackson and Jon Brown. A year ago, Jackson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. A DeKalb County Judge granted the third former jailer, Brown, youthful offender status, according to the AL.com article, because he was 20 at the time of the incident. Tyson was arrested and charged with harassment.
Police body cam footage entered into evidence in the case shows Nute appearing to be disoriented and unresponsive to the officers at the original scene, who take him into custody after he pushes an employee of the Rainsville Fire/Rescue Department.
Sikes argues Nute’s arrest was unlawful since his behavior did not pose a risk to others.
“They testified that Mr. Nute's home was located in a sparsely populated, semi-rural area and he was alone with not a single member of the public in sight at any time they were present,” Sikes said. “Even if there was reasonable cause or basis to believe that [Nute] posed an immediate danger to himself, Code of Alabama not only provides, but it mandates another means for White and Yarbrough to deal with that situation, rather than inventing half-baked criminal charges on which to arrest him.”
The body cam video depicts the chief of police arriving, and eventually after they get Nute into the back of a patrol car, the police chief directed that they take Nute to the county jail, because it was better equipped and they had a special restraint "chair" that was made for situations like Nute's.
Surveillance video from inside the county jail later showed the three correctional officers repeatedly striking Nute with their fists and throwing him to the ground. During a portion of the footage, Nute is seen taken into a side room where there is no video camera to record interactions behind the closed door.
As a result of his treatment while in the jail, Nute claimed multiple fractures to his nose, eye socket, ribs, intercranial trauma and extensive bruises and abrasions to his face, head, neck, shoulders, chest, pelvic area, back, arms, legs, hands and feet.
“Inside the jail, White did not know that the corrections officers would begin unreasonably punching Nute,” an affidavit from Officer White reads. “White had never previously seen wrongful or unprofessional conduct from jailers when he had delivered arrestees to the DeKalb County Jail. Their prodding Nute along, making him go where they wanted him to go, was not unusual in a jail setting. Despite being in the room, White was unable to tell if Nute said something to them that set the correctional officers off, or if they had issued a command to him which he was refusing, or if he had moved in an impermissible fashion, or if he had spit at them or questioned them or cursed at them.”
Attorney Sikes, representing Nute, said, “What you can see in the video is [Officer White] stood by for almost 30 seconds and watched this beating going on, then walked to the door and the video ends. We know that he watched for at least 30 seconds without doing anything. Without saying, ‘Get your hands off my detainee!’ He made no effort to do that.”
White argues that his failure to act is not what caused the assault, as he did not have time or sufficient opportunity to intervene.
“As White was processing what he was seeing, he continued to believe that he had missed something that happened between them,” his affidavit reads. It adds that White perceived no others at the jail would come to his assistance against the three correctional officers who began screaming at and kicking Nute.
“White believed one of the assailants was a supervisor,” the affidavit continues. “White was concerned for his own physical safety if he were to attempt to intervene. After the correctional officers took Nute to the floor, White left the jail, got in his vehicle and reported what had happened to his police chief. White could not be expected to anticipate the possibility of an unreasonable use of force by the correctional officers.”
