Rainsville man sues police for failure to stop 2020 jail beating

This is a screen grab from a surveillance video from the DeKalb County Jail that shows three employees of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office kicking and hitting Anthony David Nute of Rainsville while he laid handcuffed on the floor. Attorneys for Nute filed a federal complaint alleging he was violently assaulted in violation of his Constitutional rights. Now Nute is targeting the officers who brought him to the jail for failing to intervene on his behalf.

 DCSO

A Rainsville man involved in a videotaped assault at the DeKalb County Detention Center is suing the former Rainsville police officer who took him there and witnessed a portion of the beating without attempting to intervene.

Officers Bryant Dean White and Lucas Yarbrough responded to a call in March 2020 call about a male standing in his neighbor’s yard with his pants down.

