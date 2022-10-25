Former Valley Head mayor dies

Kenneth Hammond Sr.

Former Valley Head Mayor Kenneth Hammond passed away Oct. 22, 2022 at the age of 90. 

Hammond took office in November 2008 and served several terms as mayor beginning in the 1960s. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.