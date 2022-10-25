Former Valley Head mayor dies

Former Valley Head Mayor Kenneth Hammond passed away Oct. 22, 2022 at the age of 90.
Hammond took office in November 2008 and served several terms as mayor beginning in the 1960s.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 1:49 pm
Former Valley Head Mayor Kenneth Hammond passed away Oct. 22, 2022 at the age of 90.
Hammond took office in November 2008 and served several terms as mayor beginning in the 1960s.
Hammond served several terms as the town's mayor. He was also elected as a state senator and served on the Public Service Commission.
He was inducted into the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
He graduated from Valley Head in 1949, lettering in football from 1945-48. In 1948 he was named All-County.
He went on to play at Troy University in 1950 and then joined the U.S. Navy in 1951. He served on two destroyers as a radar man and was discharged in 1955.
He started for Troy the next three years playing on both sides of the ball. He graduated in 1959 and then went on to coach Valley Head to a county championship with Earl Warren. The next season he coached with Ronnie Haushalter and led the Tigers to another county championship.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds around 25 mph with gusts of 35-40 mph are expected. Both sustained winds and gusts will be higher in elevated terrain locations. * WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Chance of Rain: 99%
Sunrise: 06:56:56 AM
Sunset: 05:56:32 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: SSE @ 15 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:57:48 AM
Sunset: 05:55:26 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: NW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:58:40 AM
Sunset: 05:54:21 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:59:32 AM
Sunset: 05:53:18 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: ESE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:00:25 AM
Sunset: 05:52:15 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: ESE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Chance of Rain: 86%
Sunrise: 07:01:18 AM
Sunset: 05:51:14 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: ESE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 07:02:11 AM
Sunset: 05:50:14 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Mainly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.