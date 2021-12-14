The holiday season is in full swing, with many homes displaying elaborate decorations and lights as Christmas nears, but with the Hallmarks of Christmas also comes fire risk that can quickly turn into a devastating scenario.
Rainsville Fire Chief recently reminded the public December is a peak season for home fires.
“Be mindful if you have a live Christmas tree and be sure and water it,” he said. “A dry Christmas tree is a big cause of house fires this time of year.”
Homeowners are advised to keep live Christmas trees away from heat sources and room exits. A dry tree should be disposed of due to the risk of it catching on fire more easily.
Per the American Red Cross, on average, seven people die every day from a home fire, most impacting children and the elderly, 36 people suffer injuries as a result of home fires every day and over $7 billion in property damage occurs every year.
Statistics show year-round, more than 35% of home decoration fires were initiated by candles, jumping to almost half in December when candles started 45% of such fires, while cooking started 19% of decoration fires.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, the top three days of the year for home candle fires are Christmas, New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve.
Home fires can happen at any time, but they generally increase exponentially during the fall and winter, with December and January being the peak months. With that in mind, residents are advised to stay alert.
Unattended candles, space heaters, damaged lights and dry Christmas trees increased the risk of having a home fire this time of year.
The Nation Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports since 2000, residential fires across the country have increased by 8%.
According to the NFPA and the Red Cross, home fires are also more common on Saturdays and Sundays.
Reports note electrical distribution or lighting equipment are involved in almost half of home Christmas tree fires, with nearly one in five fires starting in the living room.
This holiday season, keep your loved ones safe by and consider the following fire safety tips:
• only use decorations that are flame-retardant or not flammable.
• check holiday lights each year for frayed wire or excessive wear.
• don’t link more than three strands of holiday lights.
• never leave a burning candle unattended. Consider using battery-operated flameless candles.
• never use a space heater near the Christmas tree
• Make sure cords and light strands are not pinched in doors, windows or under furniture. This can damage the cord and its insulation.
• Don’t overload electrical outlets with too many decorations or other electrical devices, potentially causing them to overheat and provoke a fire.
For more information and additional resources, visit www.usfa.fema.gov, www.nfpa.org, or www.redcross.org/homefires.
