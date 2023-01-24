Woman killed in Jan. 24 head-on collision

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, has claimed the life of a Higdon woman.
Angela J. Nayadley, 60, was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving collided head-on with the 2021 Jeep Gladiator driven by James L. Sargent, 51, of Henagar. Nayadley was pronounced deceased at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.