Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County reports a record number of applications received last week.
Each year, the DeKalb County DHR office accepts applications for the local Toys for Tots campaign through the month of October. This year, that number totals 456, not including local Christmas non-profits and churches.
Volunteers and organizers say the next step is to raise more donations than ever. They are currently setting up toy and money donation boxes at local businesses.
For more information about the Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County or to donate, visit http://fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org
Donations are accepted year-round, and checks should be made out to “Toys for Tots” and should be mailed to:
Marine Toys for Tots Coordinator,
PO Box 681516,
Fort Payne, AL, 35968.
Online donations are also accepted under the feature, “Donate Local”.
Fundraiser ideas are always welcome, and citizens, churches, stores, employee groups, clubs and organizations can request to host a fundraiser.
The next scheduled fundraiser and toy drive will be at Fort Payne Walmart on Friday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will be accepting new, unwrapped toys or monetary donations.
