This morning, Kudzu Millworks will offer its fourth grocery giveaway since re-locating to Fort Payne.
Demand was so great during the previous events in May 2022, October 2021 and May 2021 that the vinyl window manufacturer felt a continued need to deliver another large amount of food for people in need.
The mobile food distributions have provided, at no cost to recipients, thousands of pounds of fresh, healthy food and items easily prepared and cooked directly to people in need by rescuing food from local grocery stores and restaurants.
The giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. at the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds.
Kudzu Millworks has stated that it will be a first-come, first-served situation.
They ask that all recipients remain in their cars during the distribution. There will be one grocery cart worth of food per vehicle due to a large number of people.
Kudzu Millworks has also put out a call for volunteers to sort and bag food, load groceries, and direct traffic. The volunteers will arrive two hours early, at 7 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.
The distribution is the result of a partnership between Kudzu Millworks and One Gen Away.
Kudzu Millwork is a subsidiary of All Temp Windows, which builds over 80,000 windows for new homes and projects every year.
One Gen Away is a non-profit organization that looks to deliver fresh and healthy food to those in need.
Marked For Life Ministries plans to host a separate Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Give Away on Nov. 19, also at the VFW Fairgrounds at 151 18th St NE. Volunteers are also needed for that effort.
