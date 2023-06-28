The Fort Payne City Council won't meet next week. The regularly scheduled meeting would be July 4, so it has been canceled, and the council decided in its June 20 meeting that there was no need to reschedule.
A public hearing was held to receive comments on the proposed re-zoning of property located at 401-407 Gault Avenue South. With no objections, the Council passed Ordinance 2023-08, which authorized the re-zoning of lots located at 401-407 Gault Avenue South, owned by Noel Hernandez, from C-2 to C-4. The council went into executive session to discuss potential litigation, with no action taken. (Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook)
